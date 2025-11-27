Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Regretting You Regretting You, 2025 Screening times in Oral

Regretting You, 2025 Screening times in Oral

Tickets
All about film
Today 27
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Regretting You? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
23:30 from 2000 ₸
Kөrkem g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D, RU
17:25 19:25 21:25
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more