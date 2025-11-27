Menu
Films
Regretting You
Regretting You, 2025 Screening times in Oral
Regretting You, 2025 Screening times in Oral
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
All about film
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
23:30
from 2000 ₸
Kөrkem
g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D, RU
17:25
19:25
21:25
