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The Odyssey
The Odyssey, 2026 Screening times in Oral
The Odyssey, 2026 Screening times in Oral
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How do I book tickets for The Odyssey?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
20:00
from 2400 ₸
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