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Kinoafisha Films The Odyssey The Odyssey, 2026 Screening times in Oral

The Odyssey, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Tickets
All about film
Thu 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Odyssey? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
20:00 from 2400 ₸
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