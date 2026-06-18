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Kinoafisha Films Disclosure Day Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Tickets
All about film
Today 18
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
18:50 from 2400 ₸ 21:20 from 2400 ₸
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