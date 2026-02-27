Menu
Films
Scream 7
Scream 7, 2026 Screening times in Oral
Scream 7, 2026 Screening times in Oral
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
23:30
from 2000 ₸
Kөrkem
g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D
00:00
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
