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Kinoafisha Films Supergirl Supergirl, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Supergirl, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Tickets
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Today 26
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
13:40 from 1800 ₸ 18:00 from 2400 ₸
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