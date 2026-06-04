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Кассандра
Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
20:05
from 2900 ₸
22:00
from 2900 ₸
23:55
from 2900 ₸
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