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Kinoafisha Films Mushel zhas Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
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Today 23 Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KK
15:00 from 2800 ₸ 20:50 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
19:50 from 3200 ₸ 21:40 from 3200 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
17:25 from 2900 ₸ 19:55 from 2900 ₸ 21:45 from 2900 ₸
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