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Kinoafisha Films Көлеңке Көлеңке, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Көлеңке, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Шымкент

Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
22:55 from 3000 ₸
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