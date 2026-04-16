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Көлеңке
Көлеңке, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
Көлеңке, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
About
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Шымкент
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Sat
18
Sun
19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Wed
22
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
22:55
from 3000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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