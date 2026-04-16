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Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KK
22:40
from 3200 ₸
00:30
from 2800 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
23:40
from 2900 ₸
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