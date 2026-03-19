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Kinoafisha Films Erekshe Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
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Today 19
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KK
15:10 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 20:30 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸ 00:10 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
12:30 from 2400 ₸ 14:10 from 2800 ₸ 16:00 from 2800 ₸ 19:30 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:10 from 2800 ₸
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