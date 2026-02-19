Menu
Kinoafisha Films Abay bol Abay bol, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Today 19
How do I book tickets for Abay bol? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KK
17:00 from 2800 ₸ 19:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸ 00:40 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
16:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 3200 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 20:50 from 3200 ₸ 22:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:40 from 2800 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
18:15 from 2900 ₸ 20:00 from 2900 ₸ 21:50 from 2900 ₸
