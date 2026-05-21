Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Homecam Homecam, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Homecam, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
All about film
Today 21 Tomorrow 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Homecam? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
21:30 from 3200 ₸ 22:30 from 3200 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
23:55 from 2900 ₸
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Babay
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Homecam
Homecam
2025, South Korea, Horror
Bodycam
Bodycam
2025, Canada, Horror
Qamau
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Scotty
Scotty
2025, Germany, Adventure, Animation, Family
Өч-2: Карындаш
Өч-2: Карындаш
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more