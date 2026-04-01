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Kinoafisha Films Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 17
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
12:30 from 2400 ₸
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