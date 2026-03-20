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The Tutor
The Tutor, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
The Tutor, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Showtimes in Шымкент
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Sun
22
Mon
23
Tue
24
Wed
25
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
19:45
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
00:00
from 2800 ₸
01:00
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
00:10
from 2800 ₸
01:10
from 2800 ₸
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