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Kinoafisha Films The Tutor The Tutor, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

The Tutor, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Шымкент

Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
19:45 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
00:00 from 2800 ₸ 01:00 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
00:10 from 2800 ₸ 01:10 from 2800 ₸
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