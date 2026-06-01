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Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
10:40
from 2400 ₸
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