Films
The Ghost Game
The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Шымкент
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
19:50
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
00:20
from 2800 ₸
01:20
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
00:20
from 2800 ₸
01:20
from 2800 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
