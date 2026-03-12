Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Ghost Game The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Шымкент

Today 12 Tomorrow 13 Sat 14 Sun 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
19:50 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
00:20 from 2800 ₸ 01:20 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
00:20 from 2800 ₸ 01:20 from 2800 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Marsupilami
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more