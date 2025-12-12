Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan 15 December 2025

Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue Showtimes – 15 December 2025 Screenings in Turkistan

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 12 Tomorrow 13 Sun 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
10:00 from 1500 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
No Other Choice
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Stitch Head
Stitch Head
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more