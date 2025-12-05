Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 5 Tomorrow 6 Sun 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
11:50 from 2400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
10:10 from 2400 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
No Other Choice
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more