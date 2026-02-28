Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Scarlet Scarlet, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Scarlet, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 28
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Scarlet? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 14:20 from 2800 ₸ 15:20 from 2800 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 12:30 from 2400 ₸ 15:20 from 2600 ₸ 17:30 from 2900 ₸
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Scarlet
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Bear Kid: Super Hero
Bear Kid: Super Hero
2024, China, Adventure, Animation
Zhelezo
Zhelezo
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
It Will Find You
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more