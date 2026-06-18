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Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
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18
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19
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How do I book tickets for Disclosure Day?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
17:40
from 2800 ₸
18:40
from 2800 ₸
20:10
from 3200 ₸
21:10
from 3200 ₸
23:10
from 2800 ₸
00:10
from 2800 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
19:00
from 2900 ₸
20:00
from 2900 ₸
22:55
from 2900 ₸
23:15
from 2900 ₸
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