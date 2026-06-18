Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Disclosure Day Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
All about film
Today 18 Tomorrow 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Disclosure Day? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
17:40 from 2800 ₸ 18:40 from 2800 ₸ 20:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:10 from 2800 ₸ 00:10 from 2800 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
19:00 from 2900 ₸ 20:00 from 2900 ₸ 22:55 from 2900 ₸ 23:15 from 2900 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker
2026, USA, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
The Cure
The Cure
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Кассандра
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more