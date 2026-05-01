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Kinoafisha Films Gruzovichki Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
10:40 from 2400 ₸ 12:20 from 2400 ₸
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