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Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
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How do I book tickets for Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
10:40
from 2400 ₸
12:40
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14:40
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