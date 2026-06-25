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Kinoafisha Films Supergirl Supergirl, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Supergirl, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

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Today 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
14:20 from 2800 ₸ 15:20 from 2800 ₸ 16:20 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 20:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:10 from 3200 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
11:40 from 2400 ₸ 13:15 from 2600 ₸ 15:30 from 2600 ₸ 17:50 from 2900 ₸ 20:10 from 2900 ₸ 21:30 from 2900 ₸ 23:50 from 2900 ₸
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