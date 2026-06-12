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Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
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How do I book tickets for Masters of the Universe?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
13:40
from 2400 ₸
14:40
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16:00
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17:00
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18:40
from 3200 ₸
19:40
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21:20
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22:20
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Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
10:00
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12:40
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15:20
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18:05
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