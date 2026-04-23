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Kinoafisha Films Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau

Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau

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Today 23
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, KZ
18:15 from 2600 ₸
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