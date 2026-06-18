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Kinoafisha Films Sleepwalker Sleepwalker, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau

Sleepwalker, 2026 Screening times in Temirtau

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Today 18
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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
20:00 from 2600 ₸
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