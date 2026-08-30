Showtimes for Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok in Temirtau on 30 August 2026 Showtimes for Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok in Temirtau on 31 August 2026 Premera 3D g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem» 2D, RU 17:50 from 2600 ₸

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