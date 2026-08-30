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Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Showtimes for Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok (2026) in Temirtau today
Showtimes for Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok (2026) in Temirtau today
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Family, Fantasy
2026 / Russia
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30
Tomorrow
31
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RU
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Showtimes for Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok in Temirtau on 30 August 2026
Showtimes for Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok in Temirtau on 31 August 2026
Premera 3D
g. Temirtau, prosp. Metallurgov, 22A, TD «Elem»
2D, RU
17:50
from 2600 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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