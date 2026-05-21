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Babay
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Taraz
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Taraz
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, KZ
17:20
from 1600 ₸
19:10
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qamau
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Homecam
2025, South Korea, Horror
Өч-2: Карындаш
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
2025, Norway / Belgium / Germany, Animation, Family
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