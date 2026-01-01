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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Talgar

Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Talgar

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Tomorrow 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
19:50 from 2000 ₸
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