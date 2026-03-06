Menu
Kinoafisha
Talgar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Talgar
Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Talgar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Posters
All about film
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ol sen emes?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
14:45
from 2000 ₸
22:10
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
K sebe nezhno
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
Bear Kid: Super Hero
2024, China, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree