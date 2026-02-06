Menu
Kinoafisha
Talgar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan, 2026 Screening times in Talgar
Gashyqpyn sagan, 2026 Screening times in Talgar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Thu
12
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Gashyqpyn sagan?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
20:00
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qiyal
2024, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree