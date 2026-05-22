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Kinoafisha Films Obsession Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Talgar

Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Talgar

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
23:20 from 2200 ₸
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