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Kinoafisha Films The Invite Showtimes for The Invite (2026) in Stepnogorsk today

Showtimes for The Invite (2026) in Stepnogorsk today

The Invite
The Invite Comedy 2026 / USA
Watch trailer
All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Щучинск

Tomorrow 4
Format
Group Screenings
Grand 3D g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
16:55 from 2500 ₸ 21:15 from 3000 ₸
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