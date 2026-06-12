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Kinoafisha Films Күн батыстан шыққанда Күн батыстан шыққанда, 2027 Screening times in Shymkent

Күн батыстан шыққанда, 2027 Screening times in Shymkent

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Today 12
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
23:00 from 3200 ₸ 01:00 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
23:10 from 3200 ₸ 01:10 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
23:00 from 3200 ₸ 01:10 from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
23:10 from 3200 ₸ 00:20 from 3200 ₸ 01:10 from 2800 ₸
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