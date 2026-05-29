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Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
11:55
from 3000 ₸
15:30
from 3200 ₸
17:15
from 3500 ₸
20:50
from 3500 ₸
22:35
from 3500 ₸
00:20
from 3500 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
10:40
from 1700 ₸
19:35
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
14:50
from 2400 ₸
16:40
from 2800 ₸
18:30
from 2800 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
22:10
from 3200 ₸
00:40
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
11:50
from 2400 ₸
13:50
from 2400 ₸
15:40
from 2800 ₸
17:30
from 2800 ₸
19:20
from 3200 ₸
21:10
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:10
from 2800 ₸
17:00
from 2800 ₸
18:50
from 2800 ₸
20:40
from 3200 ₸
22:30
from 3200 ₸
00:20
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:20
from 2400 ₸
14:10
from 2800 ₸
16:00
from 2800 ₸
17:50
from 2800 ₸
19:40
from 3200 ₸
21:30
from 3200 ₸
23:20
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
16:20
from 2800 ₸
18:00
from 2800 ₸
19:40
from 3200 ₸
21:20
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:20
from 2400 ₸
12:00
from 2400 ₸
13:40
from 2400 ₸
15:20
from 2800 ₸
17:00
from 2800 ₸
18:40
from 3200 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
22:00
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
14:50
from 2400 ₸
16:30
from 2800 ₸
18:10
from 2800 ₸
19:50
from 3200 ₸
21:30
from 3200 ₸
23:20
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:30
from 2400 ₸
12:10
from 2400 ₸
13:50
from 2400 ₸
15:30
from 2800 ₸
17:10
from 2800 ₸
18:50
from 3200 ₸
20:30
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
10:05
from 3000 ₸
12:45
from 3000 ₸
15:55
from 3000 ₸
17:25
from 3000 ₸
20:35
from 3000 ₸
23:50
from 3000 ₸
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