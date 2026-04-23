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Kinoafisha Films Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
14:35 from 2600 ₸ 16:50 from 2600 ₸ 19:00 from 3000 ₸ 21:10 from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
14:40 from 2100 ₸ 16:45 from 2100 ₸ 18:50 from 2300 ₸ 20:55 from 2300 ₸ 23:00 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:40 from 2800 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸ 00:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
14:40 from 2800 ₸ 16:50 from 2800 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
16:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 2800 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:30 from 3200 ₸ 00:40 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
15:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:10 from 2800 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸ 23:40 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 2800 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:30 from 3200 ₸ 00:50 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
14:50 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸ 23:50 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
15:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 2800 ₸ 21:20 from 4500 ₸ 22:30 from 3200 ₸ 00:40 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
14:50 from 2800 ₸ 17:10 from 2800 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 4500 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 4500 ₸ 23:40 from 3200 ₸
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