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Kinoafisha Films Sukma Sukma, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

Sukma, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
18:45 from 2100 ₸
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