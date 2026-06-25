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Hungry
Hungry, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
Hungry, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
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How do I book tickets for Hungry?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
22:55
from 2100 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
00:20
from 2800 ₸
01:20
from 2800 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
10:00
from 3000 ₸
17:55
from 4500 ₸
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