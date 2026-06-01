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Bear Country
Bear Country, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
Bear Country, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
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25
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
23:50
from 3200 ₸
00:50
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
21:40
from 3200 ₸
22:40
from 3200 ₸
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