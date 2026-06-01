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Kinoafisha Films Iggy the Eagle Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 4 Fri 5 Sat 6 Sun 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
10:15 from 1900 ₸ 12:20 from 1900 ₸ 14:05 from 2100 ₸ 17:30 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
12:00 from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
12:30 from 2400 ₸
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