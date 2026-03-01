Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Marsupilami Marsupilami, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

Marsupilami, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 12 Fri 13 Sat 14 Sun 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Marsupilami? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
17:05 from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:00 from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:10 from 2400 ₸ 10:40 from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
10:00 from 2400 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
10:20 from 2400 ₸ 12:30 from 2400 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Carevna-lyagushka 2
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more