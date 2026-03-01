Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Hamnet
Hamnet, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
Hamnet, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Thu
5
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Hamnet?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
18:50
from 3200 ₸
19:50
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
Bear Kid: Super Hero
2024, China, Adventure, Animation
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Zhelezo
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree