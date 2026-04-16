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Kinoafisha Films Normal Normal, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

Normal, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

Tickets
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Today 16 Tomorrow 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
21:50 from 3200 ₸ 22:50 from 3200 ₸ 00:00 from 2800 ₸ 01:00 from 2800 ₸
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