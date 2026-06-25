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Kinoafisha Films The Quest The Quest, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

The Quest, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
13:10 from 1700 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
10:00 from 3000 ₸ 12:30 from 3000 ₸ 14:10 from 3000 ₸
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