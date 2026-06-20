Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Lake George
Lake George, 2024 Screening times in Shymkent
Lake George, 2024 Screening times in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
20
Sun
21
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Lake George?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
12:15
from 2400 ₸
16:35
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Sleepwalker
2026, USA, Thriller
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree