Films
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
How do I book tickets for Reminders of Him?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
10:20
from 1700 ₸
14:45
from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
14:40
from 2800 ₸
15:40
from 2800 ₸
23:10
from 3200 ₸
00:10
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
14:40
from 2800 ₸
15:40
from 2800 ₸
19:10
from 3200 ₸
20:10
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 3200 ₸
00:40
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
10:00
from 2400 ₸
18:00
from 3200 ₸
19:00
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
10:10
from 3500 ₸
14:40
from 4000 ₸
15:40
from 4000 ₸
19:10
from 4500 ₸
20:10
from 4500 ₸
23:40
from 4500 ₸
00:40
from 4500 ₸
