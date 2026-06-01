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Kinoafisha Films Disclosure Day Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 18
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:30 from 2400 ₸ 15:30 from 2800 ₸ 16:30 from 2800 ₸ 20:50 from 3200 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 3200 ₸ 00:30 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
12:50 from 2400 ₸ 13:50 from 2400 ₸ 18:20 from 3200 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 22:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:40 from 3200 ₸ 00:40 from 3200 ₸
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Күн батыстан шыққанда
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Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
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