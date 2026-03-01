Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Huntington
Huntington, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
Huntington, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Huntington?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
17:00
from 2800 ₸
18:00
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
17:00
from 2800 ₸
18:00
from 2800 ₸
21:40
from 3200 ₸
22:40
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
12:00
from 2400 ₸
16:40
from 2800 ₸
17:40
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
12:20
from 3500 ₸
21:40
from 4500 ₸
22:40
from 4500 ₸
23:50
from 4500 ₸
00:50
from 4500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree