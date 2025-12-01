Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Smashing Machine Smashing Machine, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

Smashing Machine, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 11 Tomorrow 12 Sat 13 Sun 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Smashing Machine? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
20:25 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
23:50 from 2800 ₸ 00:50 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
21:10 from 3200 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
23:00 from 3200 ₸ 00:00 from 3200 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Deep Sea
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more