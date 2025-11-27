Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 27 Tomorrow 28 Sat 29 Sun 30 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
19:20 from 3000 ₸
2D, RU
17:05 from 3000 ₸ 17:35 from 3000 ₸ 19:50 from 3000 ₸ 21:35 from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
16:50 from 2100 ₸ 19:00 from 2300 ₸ 19:30 from 2300 ₸ 21:10 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
20:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
19:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
17:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 3200 ₸ 19:10 from 3200 ₸ 20:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
20:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
19:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
17:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸ 22:30 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
18:30 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
17:30 from 2800 ₸
2D, RU
17:40 from 2800 ₸ 18:50 from 3200 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
18:50 from 2800 ₸ 20:20 from 4200 ₸ 22:00 from 4200 ₸
2D, KZ
17:50 from 2800 ₸ 19:20 from 4200 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 4200 ₸
2D, RU
16:50 from 2800 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Trap House
Trap House
2025, USA, Action
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more